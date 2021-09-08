622,189 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 622,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $10,322,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLOV. Citigroup began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.