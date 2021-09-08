Financial Contrast: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) versus OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Advantage alerts:

92.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Advantage and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.31%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage N/A N/A N/A OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Advantage and OmniComm Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage.

Summary

First Advantage beats OmniComm Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products. It also post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.