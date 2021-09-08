Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,002,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $496.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.