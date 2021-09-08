ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $33.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.58 on Friday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.