Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.