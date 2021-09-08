$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $48,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

