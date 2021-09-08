ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $33.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.58 on Friday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after buying an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

