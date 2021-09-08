Govi 24-Hour Volume Tops $126,307.00 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Govi has a total market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $126,307.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be bought for $2.88 or 0.00006198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Govi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00060927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00130451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00178739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.67 or 0.07181286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.18 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.06 or 0.00743531 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.