Beer Money Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,865.40 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $395,865.40 and approximately $26,727.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00150391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00726768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043464 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

