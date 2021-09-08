Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.230-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.55.

Catalent stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

