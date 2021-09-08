Fusion 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.90 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001371 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,230.47 or 0.99618122 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,569,410 coins. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.