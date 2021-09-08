Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

ZTR stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

