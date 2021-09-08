Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 65

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,339.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,394.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.12. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.