The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after buying an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Kroger by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Kroger by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

