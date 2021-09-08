Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 308,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,029,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $116.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.