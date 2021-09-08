Telemus Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

