Bp Plc Sells 1,461 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after buying an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $269.68 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average of $226.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

