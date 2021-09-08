Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,694 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

