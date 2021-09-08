79,625 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

