1,268 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

