Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 857.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

