Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 113,029 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,029 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 418,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.