Argent Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,793,000 after buying an additional 100,277 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

