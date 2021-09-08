Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

