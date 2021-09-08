Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.05% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

