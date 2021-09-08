Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

