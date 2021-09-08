Argent Trust Co Sells 4,600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regions Financial by 194.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

