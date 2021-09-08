Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Lessened by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $147.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.