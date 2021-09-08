Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 162 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $293.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $344.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

