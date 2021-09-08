Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,439 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

