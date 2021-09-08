Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

MLNK opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

