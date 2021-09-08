Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

