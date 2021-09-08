KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

