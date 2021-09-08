Unifty Market Capitalization Achieves $26.63 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and $211,248.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $22.60 or 0.00048636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00128160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00177856 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.70 or 0.07173101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,534.02 or 1.00127079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00738362 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.