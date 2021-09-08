Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.42 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $7.42 million and $438,401.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00059097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00152055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00724261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00042572 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

