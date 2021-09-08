STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €38.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.79 ($45.64).

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STM opened at €38.22 ($44.96) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.27. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

