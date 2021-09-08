Navellier & Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

XEC opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -209.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

