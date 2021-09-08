Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 660 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $248.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.79 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.