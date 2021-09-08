Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $27,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.54. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

