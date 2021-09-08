Commerce Bank Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 69.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158,616 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

