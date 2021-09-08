Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.06 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $309.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $4,730,912. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

