Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,351 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Calyxt worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

