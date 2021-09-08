Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 452,167 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 452,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after buying an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,591,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,999 shares of company stock worth $4,117,236. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.