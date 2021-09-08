Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $9.67 Million in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,020 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 188.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

