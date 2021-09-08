Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6606 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.86. Croda International has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

