Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of PHD opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.