Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Plans GBX 1.15 Dividend

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MBH stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Wednesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.