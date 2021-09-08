Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $132.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

