Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

