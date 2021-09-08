Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Allstate by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

